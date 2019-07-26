Police: 71-year-old woman suffers injuries after being targeted by thieves

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for information related to a theft that targeted a 71-year-old woman.

On Friday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released photos of a vehicle that was connected to a crime that injured a woman.

Investigators say the 71-year-old became the target of ‘jugging.’

‘Jugging’ is when thieves watch a customer leave a bank or ATM, follow the victim and then break into their car and steal the money.

Authorities say the woman went to the bank to withdraw money and was followed home by thieves.

“As she was getting out of her vehicle, one of the suspects reached into her car and took her cash. When she tried to stop them, she was knocked to the ground, injuring her hip and head,” a post by the police department read.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.