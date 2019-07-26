× Purcell-Lexington bridge opening to drivers in McClain County

PURCELL, Okla. – A bridge that connects two communities in McClain County is now complete after being closed for years.

On Friday, the second and final portion of the bridge will open following a ribbon-cutting.

In 2014, crews were forced to make repairs on the James C. Nance bridge after large cracks were found in the support beams.

The bridge, which connects the cities of Purcell and Lexington, was shut down for several months as repairs were made.

Since the bridge was closed, drivers were forced to take an alternate route that added an extra 45 minutes to their commute. As a result, businesses suffered and Gov. Mary Fallin asked the U.S. Small Business Administration to make an economic injury declaration.

The $38 million project to replace the old bridge began in late 2017.

Last August, a portion of the new bridge, which was built alongside the old one, was finally opened to drivers.

Lottie Appleman-Maine, a Lexington resident says the bridge has been a problem for years and she’s glad it is finally being fixed.

“If I wanted to do something in Purcell, I had to drive to Norman, to Purcell, back to Norman and then back,” said Appleman-Maine.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say average daily traffic is about 10,000 vehicles per day.