Resource fairs planned for veterans in Blackwell, Enid

BLACKWELL, Okla. – Officials are preparing for a resource fair that will give veterans the opportunity to learn more about resources available to them.

On Aug. 5, the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System will host a Town Hall and Veterans Resource Fair in Blackwell and Enid. The events will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Blackwell Public Library, and 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Enid Public Library.

The resource fair is designed to allow veterans the opportunity to learn more about VA resources. Veterans will also be able to provide open and honest feedback to VA leadership.

“These events provide a great opportunity for VA leaders to hear directly from our veterans about the challenges they are facing so we can correct issues to better serve them,” said Kristopher Vlosich, health care system director. “It also allows us to communicate about current programs or changes that will impact our veterans.”

Veterans will also be able to enroll for VA health care and talk to representatives about VA benefits claims.

No registration is required and the event is free to attend.