Bomb squad give all-clear at SW OKC business after grenade found

Update: Bomb Squad officials have given the all-clear after a grenade was discovered inside a vehicle.

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Bomb Squad has been called out to a business in southwest Oklahoma City after a grenade was discovered in a vehicle.

Police say they were called to the 5600 block of S Rockwell Ave. just before 3 p.m. Friday.

During a routine inventory of a reposed vehicle, employees located a possible explosive. As a precaution, the business was evacuated, and police established a safety permitter around the vehicle.

The bomb squad is at the scene to remove the device from the vehicle and render the device safe.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.