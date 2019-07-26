× Salvation Army collecting school supplies during ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign

OKLAHOMA CITY – Students will soon be heading back to the classroom, and the Salvation Army is working to make sure that every child has exactly what they need for the start of school.

Walmart and The Salvation Army are joining forces to provide new school supplies to local children in need during their ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, the Salvation Army will be at the following locations to collect school supplies:

Walmart Supercenter, 5401 Tinker Diagonal Street, Del City

Walmart Supercenter, 1225 W I-35 Frontage, Edmond

Walmart Supercenter, 2200 W Danforth Road, Edmond

Neighborhood Market, 1301 E 2nd Street, Edmond

Walmart Supercenter, 7800 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City

Neighborhood Market, 1500 SW 59th Street, Oklahoma City

Walmart Supercenter, 1200 Garth Brooks Blvd, Yukon

Walmart Supercenter, 333 N Interstate Drive, Norman

Walmart Supercenter, 601 12th Avenue NE, Norman

Neighborhood Market, 911 SW 104th Street, Oklahoma City

Neighborhood Market, 13503 S. Santa Fe Avenue, Oklahoma City.

Officials say in-store shoppers on Aug. 3 will be given lists of supplies needed, and all they have to do is purchase and drop off the requested items at The Salvation Army collection bins in each store.

“According to the 2018-2019 District Enrollment by Grade report on the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s website, there were over 264,000 kids enrolled in school last year in our three countywide service area. Many of these kids may need assistance to start this upcoming school year off right,” said Major Susan Ellis, area commander, from The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma. “By donating school supplies for a child in need, you’re easing the burden parents experience at the start of the school year, and helping set the right tone for these kids as they head back to school. It’s the boost of confidence they need to have a successful year.”

If you’d like to help out but can’t make it to the store, visit the online registry.