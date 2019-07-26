Spectator hit by flying bat at Bricktown Ballpark
OKLAHOMA CITY – First responders are at the Chickasha Bricktown Ballpark after a spectator was hit by a flying bat.
There is no word on the condition of the victim at this time.
Officials with the Dodgers sent News 4 the following:
“Yes, a woman was hit with a bat during tonight’s game.
On-site medical staff and EMSA responded to assist her. She was responsive and taken to the hospital as a precaution. We anticipate that we will learn more about her condition later.”