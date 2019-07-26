HIDALGO, TX - MARCH 14: The border fence between the United States and Mexico stands at an international bridge between the two countries on March 14, 2017 in Hidalgo, Texas. The Trump administration has ordered an increase in deportations, part of the larger strategy to get tough on illegal immigration and strengthen border security. The U.S. Border Patrol has reported that illegal crossings from Mexico have dropped some 40 percent along the southwest border since Trump took office. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the Trump administration to tap Pentagon funds to build sections of a border wall with Mexico.
The Supreme Court said Friday that it would lift a freeze on the money put in place by a lower court.
The Supreme Court’s action means the Trump administration can tap the funds and begin work on four contracts it has awarded.
Four liberal justices wouldn’t have allowed construction to start.
A trial court initially froze the funds in May and an appeals court kept that freeze in place earlier this month.
The freeze had prevented the government from tapping approximately $2.5 billion in Defense Department money to replace existing sections of barrier in Arizona, California and New Mexico with more robust fencing.