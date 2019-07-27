× Famous fiddler performs at new location five months after disastrous fire

GUTHRIE, Okla. – The Oklahoma music icon, Byron Berline, rose from the ashes to perform for the first time at his new storefront after his famous Double Stop Fiddle Shop was destroyed by a fire in February.

The fire left behind charred remains of instruments and caused $3 million in damage in downtown Guthrie.

It’s what many musicians call a comeback, and for Byron Berline this comeback wasn’t the easiest.

“If I dwell on it, then I break down in tears,” Byron Berline said.

400 fiddles and an endless amount of memories gone after the devastating fire in February 2019.

Five months later and one black away from the ashes, Byron broke in his new address.

“It’s just like a little anxious feeling,” Berline said.

The new Double Stop Fiddle Shop is a retail store turned music hall.

People flocked to the new storefront Saturday night to hear that sweet Blue Grass sound they’ve been missing.

“We are thrilled,” Betty Berline said. “We are proud.”

The Grammy-nominated artist tells News 4 he owes his strength to his fans and the Guthrie community, as the music lives on once again on Oklahoma Avenue.

The Double Stop Fiddle Shop is located at 211 E. Oklahoma in Guthrie.

Berline will perform again at 2 P.M. on Sunday, July 28th.

You can call the shop at 405-282-6646.