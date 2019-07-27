Lifters flex muscles for mental health

OKLAHOMA CITY -It wasn’t your average Saturday morning at the gym as powerlifters pumped iron for a cause.

The Brewhouse Barbell in NW Oklahoma City held Muscles for Mental Health, a charity lifting event for their lost friend Albert “Albie” Adams.

“Everyone knew him, everyone loved him,” said gym owner and event organizer Matthew Taylor.

Adams, a 23-year-old powerlifter, had already won a number of lifting competitions, but ultimately lost his battle, June 13th, with mental illness.

“Sometimes the strongest person isn’t the strongest inside. He came in with the heart the size of a mountain and a monkey on his back that was bigger than he could handle,” said Taylor.

On Saturday, friends, family and fellow competitors deadlifting, log lifting, and, through the help of the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, raising money for mental health awareness.

“It’s an awesome thing and I think that it’s really great that we are honoring Albert by doing this. I think that Albie, he would really have appreciated this,” said lifter Annie Marquette.

There were 5 different events allowing lifters both male and female and of all ages to grunt and grown for their friend and help others get the help they need.

“How do we stop the next one. Albie was never one to get stuck in the past and for us to make sure we can stop the next Albie from feeling affected the way he was. It’s a chance for the community to heal as well,” said Taylor.