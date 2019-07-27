ODOC searching for Oklahoma County parole violator

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials are searching for a man listed as a “parole absconder” since Monday for failing to check in with his Probation and Parole officer.

Charles Poe, 48, was paroled in 2015 on a 50-year sentence for drug trafficking near a park or school.

Poe is described as black, 5′ 10″ tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo on his right calf that reads “Charmetrus,” as well as a tattoo of “Kim” on his right arm.

The public should not approach Poe or attempt to apprehend him. Anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.

All calls and emails are confidential.