Oklahoma baker wins big on Food Network show

OKLAHOMA CITY – Tiphani Anderson from Midwest City is a baking star.

Her hobby has grown to an in-home business, “Tiphani’s Cakery,” and now she’s won the Food Network’s “Cupcake Championship” and a $10,000 payday!

In Anderson’s episode, the bakers are tasked with creating detailed pet designs on their cupcakes. Three bakers will then move on to the final round, where the challenge is to create savory food imposters out of cupcakes. The bakers will need to fool the judges’ eyes into thinking they’re eating a different cuisine.

Even though she is self-taught, she quickly realized that she has a knack for coming up with delicious sweet treats.

In addition to making cakes that will have you coming back for more, her creativity and attention to detail earned her awards at the Oklahoma State Sugar Art Show.

In 2016, Anderson won first place in the adult advanced division’s novelty cake category for her interpretation of a Subway sandwich.

One year later, she won ‘Best in Division’ for her take on a salad.

Someday soon, Anderson hopes to have her own storefront bakery for customers to visit. Now, that $10,000 could get her one step closer!

Family members tell News 4 that Anderson’s family is growing. After getting married to an Oklahoma City police officer in August, Anderson is now expecting a little girl sometime this month.