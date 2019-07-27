× Police take suspects into custody following short chase through SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police have taken two suspects who led them on a chase through the streets of southeast Oklahoma City into custody.

Police initially tried to pull over a burgundy SUV near SW 29th and Shields for a traffic violation, but the driver would not pull over.

About a mile later at SE 17th and Byers, the two men inside ditched the vehicle and ran off.

Half an hour later, they were taken into custody by officers without incident.

Police later determined that the vehicle was stolen.