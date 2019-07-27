Your own personal Judas: Suspects who stole from local church could be members of the congregation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro church feels betrayed as its volunteers believe people in their own congregation stole thousands of dollars in donated items.

“It’s a backstabbing on you,” Volunteer Mary Kim said. “It’s like a knife through your heart.”

Just before 5 a.m., two people allegedly busted through a front window panel at the Love and Salvation Church on Newcastle Road.

Church volunteer Mary Kim tells News 4 she believes the burglars are people the church has been helping back on their feet for years after their struggle with addiction.

A nearby business captured the suspects on camera but didn’t want to hand over the video until the police have completed their investigation.

Kim said the video clearly shows the thieves making several trips taking electronics, filling trash cans to the brim with food, and even snatching up musical instruments like a guitar and an organ.

The church dedicates itself to helping the homeless community in Oklahoma City offering a food pantry, Sunday services, and donating clothes. All of it given away for free.

“They don’t get charged,” Kim said.

But now the two men could be charged by law for turning their back on a congregation they call their only home.

“Show us the faith,” Kim said. “That is all. We never ask for anything. And then this happens.”

The church has been at its location for four years and tells News 4 they’ve never had a problem.

The church adds this incident forced them to purchase security cameras, so it doesn’t happen again.