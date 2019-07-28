Man found dead following shooting at Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. – A shooting in Tulsa over the weekend left one person dead, officials say.

At around 12:15 p.m., Tulsa police responded to the Cascade Apartments near 71st Street and South Lewis Ave. after receiving calls about someone yelling for help and the sound of a single gunshot.

When police arrived, they found a man dead inside an apartment.

According to FOX 23, police are looking for two people who fled the scene on foot. There is no suspect description at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.