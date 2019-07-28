Man in critical condition following ATV crash near Guthrie

Posted 3:19 pm, July 28, 2019, by

GUTHRIE, Okla. – A man is in critical condition following an ATV crash in Logan County over the weekend.

It happened Sunday, just after 3:30 a.m., near Sooner and Simpson, two miles south of Guthrie.

According to a report with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 26-year-old man and 39-year-old man were traveling westbound on Simpson Rd., on an ATV, when they departed the roadway to the left for an unknown reason, striking a tree. The ATV then rolled an unknown number of times, ejecting both men.

The 26-year-old man was driving the ATV and was not injured. The second man was flown to a hospital in critical condition.

The report states the driver was drinking and ability was impaired.

“Speed” is listed as the cause of the collision, according to the report.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.