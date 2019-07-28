× Man in critical condition following ATV crash near Guthrie

GUTHRIE, Okla. – A man is in critical condition following an ATV crash in Logan County over the weekend.

It happened Sunday, just after 3:30 a.m., near Sooner and Simpson, two miles south of Guthrie.

According to a report with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 26-year-old man and 39-year-old man were traveling westbound on Simpson Rd., on an ATV, when they departed the roadway to the left for an unknown reason, striking a tree. The ATV then rolled an unknown number of times, ejecting both men.

The 26-year-old man was driving the ATV and was not injured. The second man was flown to a hospital in critical condition.

The report states the driver was drinking and ability was impaired.

“Speed” is listed as the cause of the collision, according to the report.