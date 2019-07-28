× Metro man speaks out after people set his truck on fire with fireworks

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Metro police are on the hunt to find four people who were caught on camera setting a man’s truck on fire using fireworks.

The owner of the truck spoke to News 4 and said he’s out thousands of dollars after his truck is now a total loss.

“You work hard for something and then in an instant someone can come and take it from you,” Jeff Harris said.

Jeff Harris’ truck was gone in a flash.

Just 30 minutes after returning home from work, Harris heard a loud bang.

A group was caught on camera walking down Northeast 25th Street.

A man is seen shoving fireworks in the truck through a window.

Then, he lit them on fire before taking off with the group.

“It’s scary,” Harris said. “So scary and terrifying at the same time.”

The vehicle quickly filled with smoke before exploding from the inside.

Harris immediately called 911 while filling buckets of water to try to help.

“I’m just glad it didn’t go anywhere,” Harris said. “It stayed in the truck and didn’t get to the house.”

The pickup is a total loss. Soot blanketed the inside, seats were charred, and a car seat was melted.

Harris is still without four wheels. He said he’s hitching rides with family and friends unsure how he’s going to come up with the money for a new ride.

“It had to be someone who just wanted to show out,” Harris said.

Little do the four people know a few feet away, a neighbor’s surveillance camera was pointing straight at them.

The owner still unsure why his vehicle was the target in the first place but calls the stunt a no laughing matter.

“Just fess up,” Harris said. “Just take the punishment and move on.”

If you have any information call OKC Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300