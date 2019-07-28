Mobile phone app allowing Oklahomans to renew vehicle registrations 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An app meant to simplify tag renewals for cars, trucks, motorcycles, boats and other vehicles has been launched for Oklahomans.

On Thursday, officials announced that registrations can be done through the app "Gov2Go."

“Gov2Go is like a personal assistant who gathers and presents all the information Oklahomans need to pay for government services without a lot of hassle or visiting multiple locations,” said Bret Warren, president and general manager of Oklahoma Interactive, an NIC company. “People are used to paying bills through an app, and they get frustrated when they can’t do it for routine government actions. Gov2Go provides quick and secure transactions.”

According to the Tulsa World, the app is free, "but the process will cost $2 plus a merchant charge of 2.25% if a credit card is used. The fee is $2 for a bank card."

Gov2Go also provides Oklahoma Amber Alerts, election and voter information and more.

The app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.