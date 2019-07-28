More than $65M in disaster assistance approved for Oklahomans affected by spring storms

OKLAHOMA CITY – Federal disaster assistance for Oklahomans recovering from severe spring storms is now at more than $65 million, according to FEMA.

The disaster assistance is from storms that occurred May 7 through June 9 and includes funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest disaster loans and paid out claims by the NationalFlood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Oklahoma who were impacted by flooding, tornadoes and other severe storms this spring will have a bit more time to apply for assistance.

FEMA officials say the agency is extending its registration deadline for those who live in the eligible counties. The new deadline is Aug. 14.

Counties eligible for assistance: Alfalfa, Canadian, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Garfield, Kay, Kingfisher, Le Flore, Logan, Mayes, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington and Woods.

FEMA registration is quick and easy and there are multiple ways to register:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Phone 800-621-3362 (voice, 711/VRS -Video Relay Service) (TTY: 800-462-7585 ). Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish)

(voice, -Video Relay Service) (TTY: ). Multilingual operators are available (press for Spanish) Visit one of the Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers stationed in the designated counties. To find a mobile DRC near you, go to https://fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator.

Via the FEMA app, available for Apple and Android mobile devices. To download visit: fema.gov/mobile-app.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management requested the extension to allow those affected extra time to update insurance information and find other documents needed to complete or supplement their applications. FEMA granted the extension for two weeks.