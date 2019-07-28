Oklahoma school gearing up to reopen following significant flooding

WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. – Students in one Oklahoma school district will be starting school later than usual due to damage from flooding over the spring season.

Webbers Falls Public Schools students were supposed to begin classes on August 9, but will now start in early September, as cleanup from flooding continues.

Superintendent Dixie Swearingen told KJRH Webbers Fall Public School was 18 inches under water months ago. Four to five days after the flooding, school officials and the town saw the damage left behind.

“Honestly, my emotions were in shock, disbelief, despair, and then it was hope,” said Swearingen. “Then it was a little bit of clarity.”

Despite it all, Swearingen says she kept her faith.

“Sometimes you just have to step back and say you’re not in control of everything,” said Swearingen. “For me, God is in control of this situation and I believe that God’s going to be glorified in this entire situation.”

Parents and volunteers have helped raise money for the school to reopen, and donations have come in from all over the country, according to Principal Lisa Ward.

“I probably get five to 10 calls every day from various school, organizations, individuals who want to donate,” said Ward. “I get emotional almost every time. It’s just unbelievable what we have received as far as donations.”

Ward says she’s excited for the school to reopen.

“I just love these little kids,” Ward said. “I love hugs. I get everyday smiles, so I am looking forward to that. Just some normalcy.”

Click here to purchase and donate books.

If you would like to donate money or supplies for teachers or the school, contact Webbers Falls Public Schools.