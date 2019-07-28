State’s largest splash park opens in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – The state’s largest splash park is now open in Tulsa!

The splash park opened at Chandler Park in Tulsa on Friday.

According to FOX 23, the splash park features “a series of slides of varying heights, sprinklers shooting out of the ground and water features that dump water on people playing below.”

The Tulsa County Parks Department says it is Oklahoma’s largest splash park.

It is open from May to October, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There is no admission fee.

Chandler Park is located at 6500 W. 21st St. in Tulsa.