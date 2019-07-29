Arrest warrant for first-degree murder issued for Tulsa woman, police say

Diamanta Tibbs

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police are looking for a woman wanted for first-degree murder.

On July 23, just before 12:30 a.m., police responded to the area near MLK Jr. Blvd. and E Apache St.

When police arrived, they found a shooting victim, Soconda Boyd, who was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound where she later died.

Tulsa police say Diamanta Tibbs, also known as Diamanta Johnson, has been identified as a suspect in the incident.

Boyd’s death has been ruled a homicide.

On July 25, an arrest warrant for first-degree murder was issued for Tibbs in connection to the case.

Police are also looking for any additional information and can be reached at (918) 596-COPS.

