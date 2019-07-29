× Catalina 22 National Championship Regatta being held at Lake Hefner

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Catalina 22 National Championship Regatta is being held at the Oklahoma City Boat Club this week.

Spring flooding moved the event to the Oklahoma City metro.

The race was originally going to be held at Fort Gibson Lake in northeast Oklahoma, but lake levels are still too high for racing.

The event will now be held at Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City until August 1.

Teams across the country, some as far as Georgia and Washington, will compete.

Event officials say the Catalina 22, introduced in 1969, is one of the most produced sailboats in its size range. As part of the 50th Anniversary of the sailboat, Hull #1 will be on display during the event.

Championship races start at 10:25 a.m. Monday through Thursday and evening activities are planned.

