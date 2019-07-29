× Cate Restaurants reopening for fall semester at OU

NORMAN, Okla. – Students at the University of Oklahoma will soon be able to dine at Cate Center again.

The popular dining hall was a staple on the OU campus in Norman for more than six decades. However, it closed last year.

“We are pleased to bring back Cate Restaurants,” said Frank Henry, OU Food Services director. “Students have always loved the variety, affordability and convenience offered at Cate, so this is definitely great news. We are happy to bring back a student favorite.”

Beginning in the fall semester, students can choose from Oliver’s, O’Henry’s, Roscoe’s Coffee, Ruthie’s, Taco Mayo, and Sushi with Gusto.