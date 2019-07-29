Code enforcement officers, paint store employees team up to help Oklahoma veteran

Posted 11:01 am, July 29, 2019, by

CHICKASHA, Okla. – City leaders in Chickasha are working to make their town a better place, and it all started with a trip to a local veteran’s house.

Several months ago, a house located in the 1100 block of S. 1st St. was targeted by vandals who spray-painted words along the side of the home.

Officials learned that the home belongs to a military veteran who was unable to make the necessary repairs himself.

On Friday, officers from the Chickasha Code Enforcement Division partnered with Sherwin-Williams to help beautify the neighborhood.

“As a proud member of this community, it’s good to see local businesses like Sherwin-Williams and The City of Chickasha take an active [role] in making our neighborhoods look better,” Lt. Traye Alexander, with the Chickasha Police Department, said.

Employees from the Sherwin-Williams store and the department headed out to the home to paint the windows, cover the spray paint and put a fresh coat of paint on the home.

Officials say this is one way they are working to make their community better.

They say that visible signs of crime, anti-social behavior and civil disorder create an environment that encourages crime and disorder.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.