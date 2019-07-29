Code enforcement officers, paint store employees team up to help Oklahoma veteran

CHICKASHA, Okla. – City leaders in Chickasha are working to make their town a better place, and it all started with a trip to a local veteran’s house.

Several months ago, a house located in the 1100 block of S. 1st St. was targeted by vandals who spray-painted words along the side of the home.

Officials learned that the home belongs to a military veteran who was unable to make the necessary repairs himself.

On Friday, officers from the Chickasha Code Enforcement Division partnered with Sherwin-Williams to help beautify the neighborhood.

“As a proud member of this community, it’s good to see local businesses like Sherwin-Williams and The City of Chickasha take an active [role] in making our neighborhoods look better,” Lt. Traye Alexander, with the Chickasha Police Department, said.

Employees from the Sherwin-Williams store and the department headed out to the home to paint the windows, cover the spray paint and put a fresh coat of paint on the home.

Officials say this is one way they are working to make their community better.

They say that visible signs of crime, anti-social behavior and civil disorder create an environment that encourages crime and disorder.