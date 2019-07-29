Cooking with Kyle: Fresh berry and mango salsa

This salsa is versatile, colorful and outstanding. It captures the fantastic flavors of summer. It’s delicious as a dip, but it really is designed to complement pork, chicken or fish, whether roasted or grilled.

Kyle prefers it served shortly after it is prepared. The strawberries will disintegrate a bit in the lime juice and salt after a while.

Ingredients

1 C fresh blueberries: 1/2C chopped, 1/2 C whole

3/4 C fresh strawberries, rough chopped

1 sweet bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 or 2 medium jalapeño peppers, seeded and chopped

1/3 C fresh cilantro, chopped

1 medium mango, peeled, pitted and chopped

1 small or 1/2 large red onion, chopped

1 or 2 green onions, minced

1/4 t salt (or to taste)

1 or 2 T fresh lime juice

Directions