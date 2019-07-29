Cooking with Kyle: Fresh berry and mango salsa

Posted 4:30 pm, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 05:03PM, July 29, 2019

This salsa is versatile, colorful and outstanding. It captures the fantastic flavors of summer. It’s delicious as a dip, but it really is designed to complement pork, chicken or fish, whether roasted or grilled.

Kyle prefers it served shortly after it is prepared. The strawberries will disintegrate a bit in the lime juice and salt after a while.

Ingredients 

  • 1 C fresh blueberries: 1/2C chopped, 1/2 C whole
  • 3/4 C fresh strawberries, rough chopped
  • 1 sweet bell pepper, seeded and chopped
  • 1 or 2 medium jalapeño peppers, seeded and chopped
  • 1/3 C fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 1 medium mango, peeled, pitted and chopped
  • 1 small or 1/2 large red onion, chopped
  • 1 or 2 green onions, minced
  • 1/4 t salt (or to taste)
  • 1 or 2 T fresh lime juice

Directions 

  1. Refrigerate all ingredients prior to preparing.
  2. Combine ingredients, reserving lime juice. Toss thoroughly. Add lime juice, toss to coat.
  3. Serve chilled.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.