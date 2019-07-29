Cowboy Coaches Get Ready for Start of Practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State's football team opens practice this Thursday, and on Monday, the OSU assistant coaches visited with the media about the upcoming season.

The Cowboys have a new offensive coordinator in Sean Gleeson, who says he's ready to stop talking about coming to OSU and start doing the job he was hired to do.

Gleeson will be looking for a new starting quarterback, with transfer Dru Brown and freshman Spencer Sanders the leading contenders for the job.

On defense, second year defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has the challenge of trying to improve a unit that was next-to-last in the league in total defense and scoring defense.