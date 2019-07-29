× Crews cleaning up after driver crashes into Oklahoma City elementary school

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews are cleaning up at an Oklahoma City elementary school after a driver crashed a vehicle into the building.

It happened at Coolidge Elementary School just before 5 a.m. Monday near SW 52nd and Villa.

Police tell News 4 a 17-year-old driver crashed into the building, smashing out a window, bending in a door and damaging the brick wall.

The driver told police another driver cut him off and he swerved to miss the car.

The teen was taken to the hospital to be treated for a minor leg injury.

Police say he will not be facing charges.

Officials with Oklahoma City Public Schools also responded to the scene to survey the damage. They say the incident will not affect the first day of enrollment, which begins Monday at 8 a.m.