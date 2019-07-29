× Disgruntled former employee arrested after allegedly flashing gun at trucking company

OKLAHOMA CITY – A disgruntled former employee of a trucking company landed himself behind bars after allegedly flashing a gun at employees following a heated argument.

Officials say it happened last week at the Swaggon Wagon trucking company near I-40 and Morgan Rd.

“He was a truck driver, had showed up, there was some sort of disagreement about where the load was going to be delivered to,” MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

Investigators say the disagreement took what could have been a violent turn.

“During this argument, the ex-employee produced a handgun, actually dropped it on the floor, flashed it at them,” Knight said.

According to the police report, 35-year-old Eddie Walker was contracted by Swaggon Wagon to haul a Halliburton trailer. Halliburton allegedly contacted the trucking company to ask why the trailer had not been delivered.

When Walker refused to finish the job, the owner told him they would have to part ways and they needed their license plate back. That allegedly led to a “heated argument.”

Another employee rushed over when he noticed Walker was holding something in his hand, possibly a wrench. According to the police report, that’s when Walker allegedly pulled out the gun.

From there, Walker took off and was later arrested on I-40 near Mustang Rd.

Thankfully, no one got hurt.

Walker was arrested on a complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.