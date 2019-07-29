Driver crashes into Tulsa home while family sleeps inside

TULSA, Okla. – A family is safe after a driver crashed into their home over the weekend while they were sleeping.

Officials say it happened at around 4 a.m. Sunday at a home near North Hartford and East 39th Ave.

According to police, a driver hit a church sign, then a power pole, two curbs and the home.

“We heard a loud noise and didn’t know what it was and just startled us real bad,” said Bessy Lewis.

Lewis went outside and saw a man get out of a blue SUV, pointing to the damage in her home.

The driver hit the garage, which the family uses for tools storage. But, Lewis and her family were sleeping on the other side.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police say the driver’s brakes gave out, and he was cited for driving too fast.

Lewis says speeding is common in the neighborhood.

“Vehicles go up and down this street and sometimes the speed is astronomical, so we just hope people will slow down,” she told FOX 23.