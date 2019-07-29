Family dog lost for 18 months found 320 miles away in Texas 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSTANG, Okla. - It used to be that when your pet went missing, you put up some flyers around the neighborhood with a picture and phone number. But now, with social media and chip technology, an Oklahoma family has found one of their two missing dogs after 18 months, hundreds of miles away from their Mustang home.

"We searched high and low for them but they never came back," said Valerie Castle of her parents' German Shepherds, Max and Daisey.

Back in January of 2018, the pair went missing from their backyard in Mustang.

After looking for the dogs, Castle, who lives in Virginia, took to social media asking groups in Yukon, Mustang and Piemont for help.

"Just scores of people relentlessly looking for these dogs with us for months on end. It was amazing, the things that they did to help out their neighbors," said Castle.

Castle says her dad, Cliff Hearron, made countless trips around the area to check on leads, but none of them involved finding Max or Daisey.

Then last week, Castle got a call from her mother saying she had to Facetime with her immediately.

"She showed me a picture of Max in a shelter in Palestine, Texas. It was just unbelievable. Palestine, Texas," Castle said.

Max had been found in the street by a police officer over 320 miles away from his home in Mustang.

Hearron made the trip to East Texas to pick up Max.

"When he finally approached my dad and sniffed him all over, Max kinda went ballistic, licking him, wagging his tail, jumping up on him. He knew his master," said Castle.

The Palestine shelter was able to identify Max by his chip.

Now, Max is back home on the porch in Mustang, Oklahoma, thanks to technology.

"Chipping absolutely works. It's so important," said Castle.

If you have information on Daisey, contact KFOR at 4@kfor.com.