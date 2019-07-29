Gasoline tanker driver arrested for DUI in Bryan County after driving six times over legal limit 

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. – The driver of a gasoline tanker was arrested after officials say he was driving six times over the legal alcohol limit for commercial motor vehicles.

According to Lt. Scott Hampton with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, on Friday night, Trooper BJ Keeling was notified of a vehicle driving “all over the roadway.”

Keeling pulled the fully-loaded gasoline tanker over and the driver was arrested for being impaired.

Hampton says CMVs are held to a higher standard than passenger cars, and the driver was six times over the legal limit for CMVs.

Several departments took part in an ENDUI saturation patrol in Bryan County over the weekend.

Nine impaired drivers were “taken off the road,” Hampton said, and several of them were “extremely impaired.”

If you see what you think is an impaired driver, call *55 or 911 for an emergency.