Moore bicyclist recovers after hit-and-run accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - “It’s just the shock of I couldn’t believe he did that to me,” said cyclist Mark Kielty.

Mark was biking around 8 p.m. Sunday on his normal route. When he biked onto SE 19th, off of Sunnylane Rd., things took a dangerous turn.

“I was right on the white line, the next thing I know, I get clipped by a truck,” he said. “As I tried to recover, that’s when the second time he got me, and I couldn’t recover from that one."

Mark said he couldn't see much after the incident but he looked up and saw a white tow truck driving off.

“I think I was in a little bit of shock but, yeah, a lot of pain. Pain in my knee, pain in my left arm, 'cause I had a pretty good laceration in my left arm,” he said.

The nearby Q-Mart surveillance cameras captured the moments leading up to the crash.

Mark thinks the white tow truck that drives off in the video is the truck that hit him.

“This guy was not paying attention or something because he was literally on the line for the shoulder and gave me no room,” he said.

Mark's wife, Vickie Kielty, was 10 minutes away.

When Vickie finally got to her husband, she said she was thinking the worst.

“He’s standing on the side of the road, his bike is on the side of the road, he’s bleeding profusely, I mean covered, and not one person stopped to see if he is okay, if he needed help or anything,” she said.

They went straight to the hospital when Vickie arrived.

Moore police are now investigating the incident.

Mark said it won't stop him from riding his bike.

“I’ll probably take different precautions, and ride more with groups and that but, yeah, I’ll definitely be out riding again soon,” he said.

If you have any information regarding the incident, call the Moore Police Department at 405-793-5171.