OHP: Man dies following Garfield County crash

GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. – Officials say a man died following a crash in Garfield County over the weekend.

It happened Sunday, just after 1:15 p.m., at 30th St. and Marshall Road, one mile south and three miles east of Bison, Oklahoma.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling westbound on Marshall Road while another vehicle was traveling southbound on 30th St.

The report states the vehicle traveling westbound failed to yield to the southbound vehicle, causing a collision.

57-year-old Ramon Arturo Gonzalez, of Guymon, was a passenger in the westbound vehicle and later pronounced dead at a hospital “due to unknown injuries.”

A passenger in the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with injuries, but stable.

No one else, including three children, was injured.

The cause of the collision was due to “failure to yield right of way.”