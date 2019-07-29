OKCPS enrollment begins as school officials update on Pathway 2 Greatness plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Parents are enrolling their children into schools around Oklahoma City this week, and it is the first time many will see the changes made through the Pathway 2 Greatness plan.

"What we can very proudly say is every elementary will have a full-time art [teacher], a full-time music [teacher,] a full-time counselor in every elementary, every day, all day long,” said Dr. Sean McDaniel, superintendent for Oklahoma City Public Schools.

F.D. Moon Middle School now has 100 new instruments for band as the former elementary school is now going to be for fifth- through eighth-grade students.

Right now, the district has completed 95 percent of the projects under the plan with $10 million, which has been paid with bond money.

Some of the biggest improvements that are still in the works include the outdoor sports areas being completed through the nonprofit 'Fields and Futures.'

But, they need the students to be a part of the district.

"Just our typical trend data would tell us that not counting charters, we are going to lose 1,200 to 1,500 kids,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel hopes P2G will change that decrease.

One of the biggest concerns was what to do with the 15 schools that closed under the plan.

"Way back when we first started talking about this, our initial goal was that by August 12 we wanted to have two of them locked down, contracts signed ready to occupy," he said.

McDaniel said 13 are in negotiations or have been finalized to be leased.

Rainbow Fleet, Sunbeam Family Services, Trinity School, and OKC County Health Department are among the planned occupants.

The entire Pathway 2 Greatness plan has a goal to increase attendance and test scores while decreasing overcrowding in the classroom.

"We all have to step up again for our kids and, if we do, we're going to see a lot of growth both in the short term and long term,” McDaniel said.

A plan that will be in place once school starts on August 12.