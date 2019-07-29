Oklahoma man dies after falling from tailgate at national park campground

CUSHING, Okla. – Authorities say an Oklahoma man has died following an accident at a national park campground.

Officials say that 54-year-old Troy Roderick, from Cushing, was visiting the Ozark Campground at Buffalo National River in Arkansas when the unthinkable occurred.

Investigators say Roderick had been at the swimming area along the Buffalo River and was heading back to his campsite when he fell off the tailgate of the pickup truck he was riding on and lost consciousness.

Visitors immediately rushed to Roderick’s side and began CPR. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Mr. Roderick’s family and friends. The National Park Service would like to thank the visitors that helped render aid to Mr. Roderick and to the medical first responders,” a statement from the National Park Service read.

Officials say it is extremely dangerous to ride on a motor vehicle’s tailgate, even if you’re traveling at very slow speeds.