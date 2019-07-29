Oklahoma ninja warrior creating event to fund summer programs

ADA, Okla. – An Ada man is hoping to use a popular television competition to raise money for afterschool and summer programs.

Danny Manuel has competed on American Ninja Warrior in 2014 and 2019.

“If you’re asking if I still have Ninja fever, that’s a definite yes,” he told News 4.

Even though Manuel didn't advance in the competition, he is hoping that his passion for the sport can help others.

He is creating the Pontotoc Ninja Warrior competition in order to raise money for the Ada Boys and Girls Club to fund afterschool and summer programs.

"I was really excited about it because I think that it's something that's very unique, that southern Oklahoma really hasn't ever got to experience," Taylor Howard told KXII. "I thought we could get a huge crowd out of this and, hopefully, make this an annual event that is going to benefit the Boys and Girls Club for years to come."

Each course will feature six to eight obstacles, and the courses will be divided by age groups. Contestants will be able to try each obstacle and score points.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top 10 adults to complete the finals.

The competition will begin on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. at the Pontotoc County Agri-plex.