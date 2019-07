MOUNDS, Okla. – The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident believed to be a murder-suicide.

On Sunday, deputies responded to the 2300 block of North 186 Road near Mounds where they found two people dead.

Officials say they are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide, and are not looking for any suspects.

The names of the victims are being held pending next of kin notification.

No other details have been released.