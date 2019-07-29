× One in custody after high-speed chase in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person has been taken into custody following a high-speed chase in northeast Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon, Oklahoma City officers were able to take one person into custody near N.E. 63rd and Westminster.

Initial reports indicate that the suspect led officers on a pursuit through northeast Oklahoma City. At one point, officers believed that the suspect was armed with a gun.

After he crashed his vehicle, he took off running on foot. However, he didn’t make it very far before the police caught up to him.

He surrendered to police and was quickly taken into custody.

At this point, it is unclear why he ran from officers in the first place or why he was being stopped.