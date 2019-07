× Police investigate shooting in NE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a shooting in the northeast side.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. Monday at the Relax Inn in the 2200 block of NE 23rd Street.

Police said one person was shot and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Traffic in the area was being diverted.

No other details, including suspect information, have been released.