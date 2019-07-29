Police investigating after woman’s body found outside Tulsa emergency room

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities are investigating after they say a woman’s body was found outside an emergency room in Tulsa.

Around 2 a.m. on Monday, police officers were called to OSU Medical Center in downtown Tulsa after a body was discovered outside the emergency room doors.

Officials say the woman’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office. Experts will then determine her cause and manner of death.

At this point, FOX 23 reports that investigators are reviewing surveillance video to find out exactly what happened.