OKLAHOMA CITY – A suspected shooter and arsonist is on the run, police say.

Just before midnight Sunday, a person used a gun to fire several rounds at a home near SE 44th and Bryant.

Three people were inside at the time, but not injured.

Police say the suspect also poured gasoline on a vehicle parked outside the home and set it on fire.

A suspect description has not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation.