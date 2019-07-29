Preliminary hearing set for man charged with child sex crimes

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – A preliminary hearing is set for the case against a former Oklahoma storm chaser accused of child sex crimes.

In April, 28-year-old Lawrence McEwen was arrested on several complaints of lewd molestation and indecent proposals to a child.

According to court records, the mother of a teenage boy went to Blanchard police, telling them that her son had been treated inappropriately by McEwen for close to five months.

“He had been touched twice by the defendant for a hernia check and then convinced to do a project involving a sexual device,” the affidavit stated. The affidavit goes on to say the boy told police he was recorded while using the sexual device.

McEwen was ultimately charged with three counts of lewd molestation or indecent proposals to a child and one count of performing lewd acts in the presence of a minor in Cleveland County District Court.

According to online court records, a preliminary hearing in McEwen's case is scheduled for Monday afternoon.