Ready for Hamilton? Organizers stressing security measures before performance

OKLAHOMA CITY – Theatre fans will soon be heading to the Civic Center Music Hall to see one of the most talked-about shows on Broadway. Before you head to see the show, there are some things you should know.

The buzz began last year when OKC Broadway announced that its 2019 lineup would feature ‘Hamilton,’ one of the most popular shows on Broadway right now.

“Hamilton” follows the life of Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury. It has become a beloved show, winning 11 Tony Awards in 2015.

‘Hamilton’ will be shown at the Civic Center Music Hall from July 30, 2019 through August 18, 2019.

Single tickets for Hamilton went on sale to the public on Friday, May 31 online and in person at the Civic Center Music Hall. Prices range from $70 to $185 for tickets. Officials say there will be a select number of $345 premium seats available for all performances.

Before you head to the Civic Center Music Hall, officials say there are some things patrons should know.

The building will open 90 minutes prior to each performance, and no one will be allowed in the building before that time.

Officials say all bags will be searched upon entry, and no bags larger than 14″x14″x6″ will be allowed. Patrons who violate this policy will be asked to return their bag to their car.

All patrons will be subject to screening by a metal detector wand, and concealed or open carry weapons are strictly prohibited.

For more information, visit OKC Broadway’s website.