Researchers receive $18 million grant to expand biomedical research on complex diseases

OKLAHOMA CITY – Researchers in Oklahoma City have received millions of dollars in grant money to expand their research on some of the most complex diseases.

The University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center has received an $18.7 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to expand biomedical research on cancer, diabetes, and the development of new medical devices and treatments for patients.

Officials say the grant money will not only advance existing research programs but also help to build a pipeline for the next generation of researchers through outreach to high school and college students.

“This grant represents a continuum. It allows us to advance cutting-edge research and build a better pipeline for improving health and decreasing healthcare disparities in our state,” said Darrin Akins, Ph.D., director of the Oklahoma IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence (OK-INBRE).