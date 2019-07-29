× Stolen vehicle leads to man’s arrest in Okmulgee County

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – A man was arrested after he was caught driving a stolen vehicle, according to the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 26, a deputy saw a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of 221st Street and Highway 75 near Mounds.

When the deputy stopped the vehicle, it was discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Tulsa earlier that day.

The driver of the vehicle, Shannon Bond, was arrested and booked into the Okmulgee County Jail where he is being held on complaints of reckless driving and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Bond was released from prison in 2018, but arrested in January of this year when he found in possession of multiple stolen vehicles and allegedly operating a chop shop near Hectorville.

Officials say that case is still pending.