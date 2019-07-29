Teen back in the saddle days after being crushed by bronco

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHANDLER, Okla. - An Oklahoma teen took the saying “getting back on the horse” to a whole new level after he was knocked out cold by a bucking bronco. When he wasn’t waking up, emergency crews began preparing for the worst, but his family is calling his recovery a miracle.

“It was a big ole horse,” said Landan Adams.

This isn’t Adams first rodeo riding bare-back on broncos. It’s actually his second.

“Pretty much holding on,” he said. “Doing what I had to do then it was lights out.”

It all happened Saturday night under the bright lights of the Chandler Rodeo Arena.

Adams strapped in chute 3. The crowd was cheering his name.

“I remember right before Landan goes up, me and my other son prayed,” said Landan’s step-mother, Jennifer Martin.

That Hail Mary felt less than eight seconds later.

The gate opened, and the bronc shoots out.

Adams hung on for deal life. Six seconds later, he’s thrown into the air, a full 360 degrees.

His body was caught between a 1,000 pound horse and hard place.

“The front hoof got the front of my face, and the back hoof got the back side of my head,” Adams said.

A sudden silence fell over the cheering crowd.

Adams was lying motionless with a full face of blood and dirt.

“He was moaning, groaning and just screaming,” Martin said.

Adams was out cold, as a hoofprint is branded on the side of his face, a chunk of his hair missing.

He was loaded onto a stretcher and flown to the trauma center at OU Med. Doctors were fearing the worst, worried the 16-year-old would wake up paralyzed.

“It was pretty scary for us,” Martin said.

But, then, a miracle. Hours after he was flown to the hospital, Adams opened his eyes. Less than 12 hours later, he left the hospital bruised and battered but okay.

Life in the saddle is a family tradition. Adams hopes to follow in his dad’s rodeo footsteps. But, that dream is now put on hold for a little bit while the teen still recovers from the eight seconds of terror.

“I’m not going to stop riding,” Adams said. “I’ll just keep doing it.”

Adams is suffering from a concussion, a strained neck, a black eye and a gash on the back of his head.