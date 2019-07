HASKELL, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a shooting in Haskell.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the shooting took place around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Hickory.

OSBI said multiple people went to the residence and attempted to kick in the door.

Shots were fired, and four people were injured. They are now being treated at a hospital in Muskogee.

No other details have been released at this time.