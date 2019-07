× Chance The Rapper’s tour to make stop in Oklahoma this fall

TULSA, Okla. – Chance The Rapper is bringing his tour to Oklahoma this fall!

His tour, “The Big Day,” follows the release of his debut studio album, The Big Day.

The GRAMMY award-winner will kick off the 35-stop tour on September 14 in California.

The tour makes a stop in Tulsa on October 26 at the BOK Center.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and start at $59.50.

Click here for more information.