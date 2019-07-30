Company looking to hire 350 people in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re looking for a job, an insurance and technology company is hoping to hire hundreds of new associates.

TTEC Holdings, Inc. announced that it will be holding a job fair to hire 350 new licensed insurance and customer care associates, along with operations and support positions.

The job fair will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1 at the company’s Oklahoma City location from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers say most candidate swill receive immediate onsite interviews and same-day job offers.

Available positions:

Licensed Property and Casualty Claims Adjusters

Customer Service – Insurance Claims

Learning and Development Trainer

Training Supervisor, Learning & Development

Property & Casualty Claims, Management

Desktop Support Associate Technicians

Facilities Manager

Insurance Licensing Coordinator

Insurance Licensing Administrator

Team Lead

Recruiter

Talent Acquisition Specialist.

TTEC says it will train associates through its College of Insurance program for free to help employees attain an insurance adjuster license.

TTEC is located at 7725 W. Reno Ave. in Oklahoma City. Applicants should enter through the Building 2 door.