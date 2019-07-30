Crews close part of West River Trail due to erosion issues

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City residents are being told to avoid an area of a river trail that was damaged during the heavy spring rain.

Officials say part of the West River Trail is closed indefinitely until erosion damage is repaired. High water in the North Canadian River this spring caused extensive erosion damage along the trail.

Now, crews have closed the trail from its western-most point to Safari Point at Crystal Lake, located near S.W. 8th and Rockwell Ave. The closure is marked with signs and barricades.

At this point, officials say they do not know when the repairs will be complete.

This isn’t the first time the West River Trail suffered damage.

Last year, the city was forced to repair two sinkholes that formed along the trail.

